“Trilogy Tour tickets”: How to Attend the Trilogy Tour: Lineup and Ticket Information

A Trio of Superstars Embark on the Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull

Fans of Latin pop music have a lot to look forward to in the coming months as a trio of superstars prepares to hit the road for their Trilogy Tour. Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are coming together for a series of concerts that promise to be unforgettable experiences for their legions of fans.

The Trilogy Tour was officially announced on May 31, 2023, and fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating the chance to see these three iconic performers take the stage together. Pitbull, in particular, expressed his excitement about touring with two artists who have been instrumental in breaking down barriers for Latin music around the globe.

\”It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,\” Pitbull said in a statement. \”We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!\”

Enrique and Ricky echoed Pitbull’s sentiments, expressing their own enthusiasm for being able to share this experience with their fans. \”The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour,\” Enrique shared. Ricky added, \”Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!\”

This isn’t the first time that Enrique and Ricky have toured together – they co-headlined the Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live in Concert tour in 2021. But the Trilogy Tour marks a new chapter in their collaboration as they welcome Pitbull into the mix for a truly unforgettable experience.

Fans who are eager to snag tickets for the Trilogy Tour won’t have to wait much longer. The general sale goes live on June 7, 2023, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. Before that, fans can register for the Verified Fan presale on the Ticketmaster site. Upon registration, fans will receive an access code that’ll allow them to participate in the presale when the registration period ends. The Verified Fan presale is currently live but is expected to conclude on Sunday, June 4.

The Trilogy Tour will take the trio of superstars to venues all over North America, with shows scheduled in major cities like Washington D.C., Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Orlando, Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, and Vancouver. Fans in these cities are in for a treat as they witness three of the biggest names in Latin pop music come together for a historic tour.

As the Trilogy Tour prepares to kick off, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest hits from all three performers as they take the stage together. From Enrique’s \”Bailando\” to Ricky’s \”Livin’ la Vida Loca\” to Pitbull’s \”Timber,\” there will be no shortage of sing-along moments and unforgettable memories for fans to cherish. The Trilogy Tour promises to be one of the biggest events in Latin pop music history, and fans won’t want to miss a single moment.

News Source : Kevin Quinitchett

Source Link :Who is performing on the Trilogy Tour and how can I get tickets?/