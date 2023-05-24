“TripAdvisor fake reviews”: TripAdvisor Becomes Battleground for False Reviews Following Marriott Elite Members’ Negative Experience at St. Regis Chicago

Fake Reviews Battle On TripAdvisor After St. Regis Chicago Mistreats Marriott Elite Members

Introduction

The St. Regis Chicago recently failed to offer Marriott Bonvoy Platinum members breakfast, which caused a flurry of attention and negative reviews on TripAdvisor. However, most of these reviews were likely fake and created by people who did not actually stay at the hotel. Furthermore, the hotel appears to have responded with their own fake five-star review. This article will explore the issue and its implications for the hospitality industry.

The Situation

The St. Regis Chicago claimed that their restaurant was operated by a third party, and this got them out of the obligation to offer breakfast to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum members. However, after receiving negative attention, the hotel was forced to follow the rules of Marriott’s loyalty program. In the meantime, a flood of consumer reviews of the property on TripAdvisor appeared, most of which were about the hotel’s handling of elite breakfast. Most of those reviews were likely fake, and the hotel responded with a cut-and-paste apology.

Fake Five-Star Reviews

Not every five-star review of the property comes from the hotel, but some appear to be trolling. One reviewer wrote, “Excellent for paying customers; Sorry points bros.” This reflects the sentiment that the hotel is focused on customers who are paying and not interested in catering to those who are using points to stay at the hotel. The reviewer also criticized the “points crowd” for not paying for hotel services and not tipping well, which is a common complaint among hospitality industry workers.

Furthermore, the hotel appears to have responded with their own fake five-star review. This is evident from a new reviewer who posted positively about the hotel and mentioned that they received complimentary breakfast as a Bonvoy elite member. The reviewer also asked for an upgrade to a higher floor, which reveals that the hotel isn’t proactively upgrading members. The reviewer claimed to have walked to all the restaurants along the river despite only staying for one night, which seems unlikely.

The Points Crowd

The points crowd refers to people who are typically consigned to mid-tier hotels by regional airports, etc., for business or are hyper-focused on churning credit cards. They collect points to act rich occasionally on a free stay at a “premium” property. However, luxury hotels such as Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Aman, Rosewood, etc. do not accept points because they do not want to cater to guests who do not pay for hotel services.

Furthermore, hotels such as Waldorf Astoria, Ritz Carlton, St Regis, etc. are not true luxury hotels when they are filled with guests complaining about paying for breakfast. The hotels cannot be considered luxury when they accept points from people who do not value the experience or pay for additional services.

Conclusion

The battle with fake reviews on TripAdvisor reflects the changing landscape of the hospitality industry. Hotels must cater to paying customers while also maintaining loyalty programs that attract guests. However, hotels must also strive to maintain a balance and not cater to guests who do not value the experience or pay for additional services. The St. Regis Chicago situation highlights the importance of transparency and honesty in the hospitality industry and the need to address issues quickly and effectively.

