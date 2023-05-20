“Triple homicide Layton Utah”: Police probe triple homicide in Layton, Utah

A man in Layton, Utah, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife and in-laws. Jeremy Bailey, 34, called the police on Friday morning to hand himself in, stating that he had killed his wife, his mother-in-law, and his father-in-law. The three victims were later found dead inside the house, alongside three family dogs. Police are unsure of a motive for the killings, but say Bailey and his wife had been experiencing marital problems.

Read Full story : Police investigating triple homicide in Layton, Utah /

News Source : Pat Reavy

1. Layton triple homicide

2. Utah homicide investigation

3. Police investigation Layton

4. Triple murder Layton

5. Suspects in Layton homicide