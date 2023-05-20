“Triple homicide Layton Utah”: Police probe triple homicide in Layton, Utah

Posted on May 20, 2023

A man in Layton, Utah, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife and in-laws. Jeremy Bailey, 34, called the police on Friday morning to hand himself in, stating that he had killed his wife, his mother-in-law, and his father-in-law. The three victims were later found dead inside the house, alongside three family dogs. Police are unsure of a motive for the killings, but say Bailey and his wife had been experiencing marital problems.

