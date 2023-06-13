Triple Shooting in Cleveland Backyard Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Monday night, a shooting occurred in the backyard of a Cleveland home, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Cleveland Police were notified of the incident at 8:24 p.m. and arrived at the scene on Brookfield Avenue to find a 27-year-old man with a foot wound. He reported being shot while in the backyard of Emery Avenue and was transported to Fairview Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation led police to a crime scene on Emery Avenue, where they discovered multiple casings on the ground. Two victims had already been taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in separate vehicles. One of them, a 33-year-old man, had been fatally shot in the head, while the other had sustained injuries to his elbow and back.

According to initial findings, a group of people were in the backyard of 12109 Emery Avenue when an unknown assailant or assailants fired shots into the yard. Three people, two houses, and two vehicles were hit during the attack. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME to provide anonymous tips. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

News Source : Ben Axelrod

Source Link :Cleveland: 1 killed, 2 injured, in triple shooting in backyard/