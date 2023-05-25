“Triple shooting in Johnston leaves two dead, suspect James Harrison killed in standoff”

James Harrison : “Triple Shooting in Johnston Leaves Two Dead, James Harrison Identified as Suspect”
Police are investigating a triple shooting in Johnston, Rhode Island that left two people dead and one injured. The suspect, James Harrison, aged 52, led police on a chase and was later shot and killed by officers during a standoff on the Cranston-Johnston line. Harrison’s mother, Janet Harrison, aged 83, who lived with him at 4 Ligian Court, was identified as one of the victims, while the second victim, Thomas May, aged 44, lived next door. May’s 15-year-old daughter was also shot but survived with non-life-threatening injuries. According to sources, the shooting was connected to a neighborhood dispute, and Harrison was seen peering into a neighbor’s window earlier in the week. Police were called to Harrison’s home on Tuesday night, but he did not answer the door. The following morning, a neighbor reported hearing a loud bang before seeing Harrison leave his home. A BOLO was put out for him, and an off-duty police dispatcher spotted his vehicle at St. Ann Cemetery and called it in. When officers arrived, Harrison drove at them, and a pursuit ensued. Harrison was swerving at several vehicles on Plainfield Pike, hit a Cranston police cruiser, and at one point was driving on the wrong side of the road before he jumped the center median, lost control and crashed into a large rock. Harrison was then surrounded by police and eventually got out and pointed a firearm at the officers, who then opened fire. Rhode Island State Police and the R.I. Attorney General’s Office will be involved in a multijurisdictional investigation into the police shooting.
News Source : Melanie DaSilva
