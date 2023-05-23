“Triple shooting in NJ” today : Authorities report triple shooting on city street resulted in death of N.J. woman

Authorities say a woman from N.J. died in a triple shooting on a city street. today 2023.

Latoya Miller-Kone, 41, has died from her injuries after being shot on a street in Newark on Monday night. Two others, a man from East Orange and a woman from Newark, were treated for non-fatal injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

News Source : Anthony G. Attrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

