Triple shooting in St. Louis claims life of teenager on Thursday afternoon today.

Triple shooting in St. Louis claims life of teenager on Thursday afternoon today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday afternoon, a triple shooting at a Crown Mart Mobil on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burd Avenue in St. Louis resulted in the death of a teenager. This information was reported by ksdk.com and both the initial and updated reports were published on June 16, 2023, at 6:41 PM CDT.

  1. St. Louis shooting
  2. Triple shooting
  3. Teen violence
  4. Gun violence
  5. Youth gun violence

News Source : ksdk.com
Source Link :Teen killed in Thursday afternoon triple shooting in St. Louis/

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply