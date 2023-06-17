Triple shooting in St. Louis claims life of teenager on Thursday afternoon today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday afternoon, a triple shooting at a Crown Mart Mobil on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burd Avenue in St. Louis resulted in the death of a teenager. This information was reported by ksdk.com and both the initial and updated reports were published on June 16, 2023, at 6:41 PM CDT.

News Source : ksdk.com

Source Link :Teen killed in Thursday afternoon triple shooting in St. Louis/