Trish Noble Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Trish Noble has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Trish Noble has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
I was terrible saddened to hear of the passing of Trish Noble this morning. She was an Aussie superstar who had such a massive career here (as Patsy Ann) then the UK and US. She played JOK’s mother in Shout! She had grace and talent. What an incredible person and career. RIP pic.twitter.com/c96gtNATpn
— David Campbell OAM (@DavidCampbell73) February 4, 2021
