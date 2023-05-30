Trisha Krishnan biography: Biography of Trisha Krishnan: Family, Husband, Age, Filmography, Debut, Trivia, Wealth

Introduction:

Trisha Krishnan, the renowned Indian actress, is a versatile artist who has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. She has won numerous awards and accolades for her performances, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. In this article, we will delve into Trisha Krishnan’s family, husband, age, film career, debut film, facts, net worth, and biography.

Family:

Trisha Krishnan was born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She belongs to a Tamil Brahmin family and is the eldest daughter of Uma Krishnan and Krishnan. Her father was a businessman, and her mother was a homemaker. Trisha has a younger sister named Nisha Krishnan, who is also an actress.

Husband:

Trisha Krishnan is not married yet. However, she has been in a few relationships in the past. She was in a relationship with actor Rana Daggubati, but the couple broke up due to personal reasons.

Age:

Trisha Krishnan is 38 years old as of 2021. She celebrated her 38th birthday on May 4, 2021.

Film Career:

Trisha Krishnan made her acting debut in the Tamil film “Jodi” in 1999. However, her breakthrough role came in the film “Mounam Pesiyadhe,” which was released in 2002. Since then, Trisha has acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Some of her notable films include “Ghilli,” “Varsham,” “Aaru,” “Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana,” “Abhiyum Naanum,” “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa,” and “96.”

Trisha has won several awards for her performances, including the Filmfare Awards South, Nandi Awards, and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. She has also been nominated for the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film “Abhiyum Naanum.”

Debut Film:

Trisha Krishnan made her acting debut in the Tamil film “Jodi” in 1999. However, her breakthrough role came in the film “Mounam Pesiyadhe,” which was released in 2002. In the film, Trisha played the lead role of a girl who falls in love with a man who is unable to express his feelings.

Facts:

Trisha Krishnan was a model before she entered the film industry. She won the Miss Salem beauty pageant in 1999.

Trisha is a trained classical dancer and has performed in several stage shows.

She is a pet lover and has two dogs named Cadbury and Zoya.

Trisha is also involved in various philanthropic activities and has supported several causes such as animal welfare, education, and health.

She is a fitness enthusiast and practices yoga regularly.

Net Worth:

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She earns her income from her acting career, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

Biography:

Trisha Krishnan was born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She completed her schooling from Sacred Heart Matriculation School and later pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Ethiraj College for Women.

Trisha started her career as a model and won the Miss Salem beauty pageant in 1999. She then made her acting debut in the Tamil film “Jodi” in 1999. However, it was her role in the film “Mounam Pesiyadhe” that brought her recognition and fame.

Since then, Trisha has acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry. She has won several awards for her performances and has been nominated for the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Apart from her acting career, Trisha is also involved in various philanthropic activities and has supported several causes such as animal welfare, education, and health. She is a fitness enthusiast and practices yoga regularly.

Conclusion:

