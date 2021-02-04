TRISHA NOBLE Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :TRISHA (Patsy Ann) NOBLE has Died .

TRISHA (Patsy Ann) NOBLE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Gwen Byng shared a link. 20h · Acknowledging the passing of TRISHA (Patsy Ann) NOBLE. Trisha bravely battled mesothelioma for the past 18 months. She had led her life very privately in later years, and it was her personal decision to keep the knowledge of her health issues restricted to only family and close personal friends.

VALE Patsy Ann Noble who’s passed away on her 77th birthday. The Australian singer and actress was a teenage pop singer in the early 1960s, with regular appearances on the music and variety television series Bandstand. In November 1961, she released her biggest hit single, “Good Looking Boy”, which reached the Top 20 in Sydney. At the 1961 Logie Awards, she won the ‘Best Female Singer of the Year’ award from TV Week. By 1962, she had transferred to the United Kingdom and continued her singing career by releasing singles there. In 1965, Noble started her television acting career, and by 1967, she was using Trisha Noble as her stage name. By the 1970s, she had relocated to the United States and had guest roles on various television series including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Columbo, Baretta, McMillan & Wife, The Rockford Files, and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. In 1983, Noble returned to Australia where she also pursued a career as a theatrical actress.

Elaine Margaret Cousins

R.I.P. Patsy Ann Noble she was one of my favourite singers on Bandstand. After Bandstand finished on channel 9 I never saw her again.

Helen Constantine

Wow I didn’t realise that this was released when I was born.

Kay Griffiths

Her parents owned a hamburger shop just before Tom Ugly’s bridge in Sylvania .

Judymay Wilson

Sad to hear this knew and lived close to the family

In my late teens

Beautiful Lady in every way. Loved her singing and acting

RIP Patsy