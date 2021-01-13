Tristan Alexander Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tristan Alexander has Died .

Tristan Alexander has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that Judo BC informs our Judo community of the unexpected loss of Tristan Alexander. More information regarding a celebration of life/memorial to follow. A Go Fund Me campaign to help support his family can be found here: https://t.co/61Dc1QhsBE pic.twitter.com/KxvROfWOFo — Judo BC (@OfficialJudoBC) January 12, 2021

Judo BC @OfficialJudoBC It is with great sadness that Judo BC informs our Judo community of the unexpected loss of Tristan Alexander. More information regarding a celebration of life/memorial to follow. A Go Fund Me campaign to help support his family can be found here: https://gofundme.com/f/xc6e7-in-memory-of-tristan-alexander…