Tristan Hooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tristan Hooper has Died.

Lauren Wolf 1d · My heart has been so heavy this week. A couple of days ago I found out that my friend, Tristan Hooper passed away unexpectedly. In high school, we were attached at the hip during theater rehearsals and show choir practice – he was my dance partner and my favorite competition buddy. Tristan was truly a light in my life and he was so kind to everyone he met. He was the most patient person and the best listener. There was never a dull moment when he was around and I will forever cherish the memories we made. It is surreal to me that he is no longer on this earth, but he will always be in our hearts. Sending so much love to his family during this difficult time.

I can’t believe it… I literally was talking to him a week ago and always tried to plan a trip to Palm Springs to see him- so unreal. Fly high Friend! You are so loved!!!! .

So sorry for your loss Lauren! Such beautiful memories for you to be able to hold on to. Love you‼️.

I just got on fb.i dony get on daily. I just fell into tears.i wasnt close to him at all. I really wasnt close to anyone in school but i had classes with him every year and he was suck a nice person. Always talked to me if we had a clas together so i wasnt left out of anything.my heart hurt