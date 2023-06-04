“TronX Revolution Hockey Blade” : Replacement Hockey Blade for Senior Standard ABS Street Roller by TronX Revolution

Senior Standard ABS Street Roller Replacement Hockey Blade by TronX Revolution



Price: $39.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 22:59:35 UTC – Details)





The hockey stick is one of the most important pieces of equipment for any player. It is the tool that allows them to move the puck, shoot, and score goals. However, not all hockey sticks are created equal. Some are made with materials that are more durable and impact resistant than others. One such stick is the high strength fiberglass reinforced wood stick.

The high strength fiberglass reinforced wood stick is a game-changer. The fiberglass laminate hosel adds an extra layer of reinforcement to the wood construction of the stick, making it more durable and resistant to impact. This means that the stick can withstand the wear and tear of playing on rough surfaces like asphalt and concrete without wearing down quickly.

The ABS blade core is another feature that sets this stick apart from others. It allows the blade to be used on rough surfaces without wearing down quickly. This means that the stick will last longer and players won’t have to replace it as often. The combination of the fiberglass reinforcement and the ABS blade core make this stick one of the most durable and long-lasting on the market.

Another benefit of the high strength fiberglass reinforced wood stick is its lightweight design. Weighing only 200 grams, the stick is easy to handle and maneuver on the ice. This is important for players who need to be quick on their feet and make fast, accurate shots. The stick’s traditional standard shaft compatibility also makes it easy for players to switch between sticks if they need to.

Finally, the high strength fiberglass reinforced wood stick is made in the Ukraine. This means that it is crafted with the highest quality materials and attention to detail. Hockey players can trust that they are getting a stick that is designed to perform at the highest level and withstand the rigors of the game.

In conclusion, the high strength fiberglass reinforced wood stick is a game-changer for hockey players. Its combination of fiberglass reinforcement, ABS blade core, lightweight design, and traditional standard shaft compatibility make it one of the most durable and long-lasting sticks on the market. Hockey players can trust that they are getting a stick that is designed to perform at the highest level and withstand the rigors of the game.



