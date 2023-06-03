Trooper Cory Maynard Killed in Mingo County Shooting: Obituary

Cory Maynard Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Brave Trooper

The state of West Virginia mourns the loss of Trooper Cory Maynard, who was shot and killed on a routine patrol in Mingo County on Friday, May 28th. The 26-year-old trooper had only been with the West Virginia State Police for two years but had already made a significant impact in his community.

Early Life and Career

Cory Maynard was born on August 16, 1994, in Logan, West Virginia, to parents Michael and Cindy Maynard. He attended Chapmanville Regional High School before pursuing a career in law enforcement. Maynard graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 2019 and was assigned to the Williamson detachment.

Bravery in the Line of Duty

Trooper Maynard was on a routine patrol when he spotted a vehicle parked on the side of the road in Mingo County. As he approached the car, the driver opened fire, striking Maynard multiple times. Despite being wounded, Maynard returned fire, killing the suspect. He was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Tributes and Condolences

The passing of Trooper Maynard has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the young trooper.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a statement, saying, “Trooper Maynard was a brave young man who gave his life in the line of duty, protecting and serving the people of West Virginia. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The West Virginia State Police also paid tribute to Trooper Maynard, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Trooper Cory Maynard. He was a dedicated and brave young trooper who served his state with honor and distinction. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Final Thoughts

Trooper Cory Maynard will always be remembered as a hero who gave his life in service to his community. His bravery and dedication to his job will continue to inspire generations of law enforcement officers. May his soul rest in peace, and his family and loved ones find comfort in the outpouring of support from the community.

West Virginia State Police Law enforcement Line of duty death Mingo County shooting Police officer memorial