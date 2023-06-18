Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr and Lt. James A. Wagner tragically shot while on duty – An obituary

Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr and Lt. James A. Wagner tragically shot in the line of duty

On Saturday, a tragic incident occurred in Juniata County, resulting in the loss of Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr and the injury of Lt. James A. Wagner.

Trooper Rougeau Jr was a highly respected member of the Pennsylvania State Police and had served for over 23 years. He was known for his dedication to his work and his commitment to keeping the community safe. His colleagues described him as a true hero, who always put the needs of others before his own.

Lt. Wagner, who was also shot during the incident, is currently recovering from his injuries. He has been with the Pennsylvania State Police for over 27 years and is a highly respected member of the force.

The incident has left the police community and the wider community in shock and mourning. Tributes have poured in for Trooper Rougeau Jr, with many praising his bravery and selflessness.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Trooper Rougeau Jr’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We also wish Lt. Wagner a speedy recovery and send our thoughts to his loved ones. The sacrifice these officers made to protect their community will never be forgotten.

