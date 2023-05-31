Tropical Cocktail Recipe: Recipe for a Tropical Sex on the Beach Cocktail

Tropical Sex on the Beach Cocktail Recipe

Looking for a refreshing and fruity cocktail to sip on while lounging on the beach? Look no further than the Sex on the Beach cocktail. This popular drink is a staple at beach bars and resorts all over the world. But why settle for a basic recipe? Add a tropical twist to your Sex on the Beach with this recipe.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz vodka

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1/2 oz peach schnapps

1/2 oz coconut cream

Pineapple and orange slices for garnish

Instructions

Fill a shaker with ice. Add the vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice, peach schnapps, and coconut cream. Shake well to combine. Strain the mixture into a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with pineapple and orange slices. Enjoy your tropical Sex on the Beach!

Variations

Want to switch it up? Here are a few variations to try:

Blue Sex on the Beach

This version of the cocktail adds a pop of blue color to your drink.

1 1/2 oz vodka

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz blue curaçao

1/2 oz peach schnapps

1/2 oz coconut cream

Pineapple and cherry for garnish

Frozen Sex on the Beach

For a frosty treat, try blending your Sex on the Beach into a frozen cocktail.

1 1/2 oz vodka

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1/2 oz peach schnapps

1/2 oz coconut cream

1 cup ice

Pineapple and orange slices for garnish

Virgin Sex on the Beach

Don’t want the alcohol? You can still enjoy the flavors of a Sex on the Beach with this virgin version.

1 oz orange juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1/2 oz peach syrup

1/2 oz coconut cream

Soda water

Pineapple and orange slices for garnish

Tips for Serving

Here are a few tips for serving your tropical Sex on the Beach cocktail:

Use fresh juices for the best flavor.

For an even more tropical twist, use a flavored vodka like coconut or pineapple.

When garnishing, try adding a sprig of fresh mint or a cherry for an extra pop of color.

Conclusion

With this tropical Sex on the Beach cocktail recipe, you can enjoy a fruity and refreshing drink no matter where you are. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or just dreaming of your next vacation, this cocktail is sure to transport you to paradise.

