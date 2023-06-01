“Tropical Cocktail Recipe”: SheKnows Presents Martha Stewart’s Recipe for a 3-Ingredient Tropical Cocktail

Martha Stewart’s 3-Ingredient Tropical Cocktail Recipe

Summer is almost here, and that means we’re trying to amp up our frozen drink game. After all, nothing beats the heat like something frosty, fruity, and tropical when the sun is shining with all its might and we’re weary from a day of lounging at the beach or frolicking in the pool. But some of those drinks take so many ingredients, we don’t even know where to start. Not so with Martha Stewart’s easy 3-ingredient tropical cocktail recipe. It calls for one type of fruit, one type of juice, and one type of alcohol. Even if you’re mixology skills are suspect, you’ll be able to harness the power of your blender to whip up a pitcher of these crowd-pleasing cocktails.

Ingredients

Fresh mango (you can also use frozen)

Pineapple juice

Gold rum

Instructions

The mango and rum are blended together with some water to make a smooth and flavorful puree, which gets topped with ice and pineapple juice. Stewart likes to use slices of dragonfruit, star fruit, or mango as a festive garnish.

Blender Recommendation

We recommend using the Ninja Professional Blender for this recipe.

Buy the Ninja Professional Blender for $79.99

Making Ahead of Time

If you’re having a party, you can make a batch of the mango-rum puree ahead of time. Then, top it off with pineapple juice and ice in each glass to serve.

Customize Your Cocktail

You could also add your own twists to this tropical cocktail. Try using papaya instead of mango, or guava juice instead of pineapple, or add coconut for some creaminess. If the drink needs more acidity, squeeze in some lime.

Serving Suggestions

However you serve it (in a whimsical glass with a paper umbrella, we hope!), this easy three-ingredient cocktail is bound to be a hit. You can even use a Sun Squad Pineapple Tumbler for added fun!

Buy the Sun Squad Pineapple Tumbler for $6.00

More Summer Recipes

If you’re in search of more summer recipes, Giada De Laurentiis has plenty to offer.

Video Tutorial

Watch this video tutorial on how to make Watermelon Mango Salsa:

Martha Stewart cocktail recipes Three-ingredient cocktail recipes Tropical drink recipes Easy cocktail recipes Summer cocktail recipes

News Source : Justina Huddleston

Source Link :Martha Stewart’s 3-Ingredient Tropical Cocktail Recipe – SheKnows/