“tropical cyclones” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

“The WMO’s Updated Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes: Suspect and Victim Countries Identified”

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), developing countries have reported over 90% of deaths caused by floods, storms, and wildfires, while economic damage has increased eight-fold since 1970, amounting to $4.3tn. However, the WMO highlighted that the number of deaths has fallen drastically, thanks to better early warning systems and disaster management. The US suffered the highest economic losses, amounting to $1.7tn, followed by the least developed countries and small island developing states. The WMO’s updated Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes has been extended to cover 2020 and 2021.

News Source : PA News Agency

