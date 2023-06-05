“Tropical Japanese Island”: Comprehensive Handbook on Exploring the Japanese Tropical Island

Okinawa, the southernmost prefecture of Japan, is an archipelago of about 160 islands, stretching from Kyushu to Taiwan. It is a tropical paradise, famous for its sunny weather, white sandy beaches, and clear turquoise waters. The region attracts divers, surfers, and beach lovers from all around the world. However, Okinawa has much more to offer than just sun and sand. The area boasts undisturbed remote islands, world-class resorts, and a rich cultural tradition, which includes influences from Japanese, Chinese, and Taiwanese cultures. The region’s remote location provides a refreshing change from Japan’s major cities, Tokyo and Osaka. Visitors to Okinawa can enjoy fine holiday weather, exciting coastal adventures, and sumptuous local cuisine.

There is no shortage of attractions to keep tourists busy in Okinawa. Here are some of the top things to do in the region:

Bask on the Shores of Its Pristine Beaches

Okinawa is world-famous for its beaches, and with over 100 beaches on the main island, tourists are spoiled for choice. The setting is perfect for laying back, relaxing, and soaking in the serene atmosphere. The warm temperature of the water also makes it ideal for swimming. The area’s subtropical climate affords tourists fantastic conditions throughout the year.

Visit Shuri Castle

Before becoming a Japanese prefecture in 1879, Okinawa was once an independent country known as the Ryukyu Kingdom. Shuri Castle served as the royal palace during the kingdom’s reign and holds a special place in the history and culture of old-day Okinawa. Despite being decimated during World War II, it was rebuilt in the 90s and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Try Snorkeling in the Clear Water

A trip to Okinawa is not complete without a snorkeling experience. The clear waters and warm tropical weather provide ideal conditions for venturing under the surface, where almost 200 of the globe’s 800 coral species await discovery in the waters around Okinawa. Snorkeling hotspots abound throughout the island, from Onna Seaside Civil Park and Miyako Island to Kabira Bay and Blue Cave.

Have Fun at Okinawa World

Okinawa World is a theme park in the southern section of the main island that offers guests a raft of fun activities. The highlight of Okinawa World is the 850-meter cave known as Gyokusendo, which houses a spectacular series of stalactites and stalagmites. Outside the cave, tourists can shop for cute Japanese souvenirs at the many local stalls in the area. The facility also has a snake museum where they can enjoy snake performances or learn about the venomous Habu snake.

Go on a Whale Watching Tour

Okinawa Island offers guests a rare opportunity to spot these remarkable gentle giants up close. From December through April, humpback whales migrate to the region’s warm waters, and a boat trip can take vacationers to the middle of the action. Some boats have hydrophones, allowing passengers to listen to the species’ unique songs.

Check Out the Churaumi Aquarium

Churaumi Aquarium is Japan’s largest aquarium and one of the biggest in the world. The massive aquarium is home to a wide range of incredible marine creatures, such as whale sharks, manta rays, and more, making it a top attraction on the island. Besides the aquarium, guests can scope out the facility’s traditional Okinawan village and botanical garden.

Explore the Mihama Americana Village

Discover a piece of America in Japan at Okinawa’s Mihama Americana Village. Built on a former United States airfield, the village is a large shopping complex with a unique mix of stores. It oozes West Coast vibes and will be the perfect playground for homesick American tourists.

Discover Okinawa’s Rural Side at Iriomote

Iriomote is known for its dense jungle cover, which serves as the perfect setting to trek or hike while exploring the area. Iriomote offers an excellent escape from Okinawa’s urban space and is ideal for those who want to be one with nature. The air is fresh, and the atmosphere is tranquil, with the sounds of birds and animals filling the air. On a lucky day, tourists can encounter fantastic wildlife in the area, such as the endangered Iriomote wildcat.

Sample the Local Cuisine

Okinawan cuisine differs from many parts of the country, which should incentivize tourists to try out its offerings. Many dishes here are closely related to Taiwanese cuisine, with pork forming the staple of most meal servings. Most recipes incorporate bitter melon and purple yams, which should be a unique taste for many and a new experience. Guests can also sample tasty tropical fruits like papaya and dragon fruit.

Tour Okinawa’s Sacred Site at Sefa Utaki

Sefa Utaki is one of the island’s most sacred places. It is an important site in the traditional Okinawan religion, which advocates for nature worship. Sefa Utaki was especially significant in the early 16th century when it was a major location for religious rituals and ceremonies. Today, it is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and receives visitors coming to pay homage to the holy site or witness it.

The best time to visit Okinawa is between March and June when the weather is warm, and the crowds are thin. However, the subtropical climate affords tourists fantastic conditions throughout the year.

In conclusion, Okinawa is a tropical paradise that offers more than just sun and sand. The region boasts undisturbed remote islands, world-class resorts, and a rich cultural tradition. Visitors can enjoy fine holiday weather, exciting coastal adventures, and sumptuous local cuisine. There are enough attractions to keep tourists busy, and the region is ideal for those who want to escape Japan’s major cities.

