Tropical Storm Zeta 2020 : Tropical Update – Hurricane Zeta Path

Check out these waves from Hurricane #Zeta on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. This specific rig is south of Louisiana, and was near the eyewall of Zeta. They recorded wind gusts exceeding 150 mph, and waves over 50 feet!

Camera with flash: Brian Stout.

Check out these waves from Hurricane #Zeta on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. This specific rig is south of Louisiana, and was near the eyewall of Zeta. They recorded wind gusts exceeding 150 mph, and waves over 50 feet!

📸: Brian Stout pic.twitter.com/yF8D4gKaJo — Jennifer Lambers ⛈ (@jnlamberswx) October 28, 2020

Hurricane Zeta is making landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, La., south of New Orleans. The storm, a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, is zipping off to the northeast, and New Orleans is likely to be directly hit by the storm’s most intense winds, heaviest rains and storm-surge flooding. Washington Post reported

5 PM CDT Hurricane #Zeta update: The eyewall of Zeta is approaching New Orleans with strong winds, while life-threatening storm surge is ongoing near the coast. https://t.co/bDPuXcHB38 pic.twitter.com/PY6EOuPSoy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

Paul Sanders We are at Zeta this season! Zeta! And I bet Louisiana still ignore climate change and votes Republican, thereby keeping us on a path to worse storms. I just don’t get it. AndSoItBegins Your on your own Louisiana, tRUmp is busy with tantrums and trying to figure out how to flee the country to escape life in prison.

Not that he’d be much help anyway. Shawn Schuman

I’ve been doing research for an article in which a bunch of small ships got caught in an incredibly violent cyclone. I understood it must have been absolutely horrifying, but this adds a whole new perspective. Hard to imagine experiencing even on a huge platform like this. Landon

They likely helicoptered most people out of the way and just a skeleton crew but those platforms can take it.

Show replies Paul Sanders

We are at Zeta this season! Zeta! And I bet Louisiana still ignore climate change and votes Republican, thereby keeping us on a path to worse storms. Victor

Yea. But hopefully some Lake Charles residents vote Democrat this time after being neglected by Trump after Laura and Delta