Troy Buzzell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fire Captain Troy Buzzell has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Fire Captain Troy Buzzell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Muertos Coffee Co is in San Francisco Bay Area. 2h · Another sad day and loss for our Fire Family. Please go help support his loved ones in these trying times! Repost from @2elevenshields • Hits close to home… praying for my SC family. #repost @santaclaracityfirefighters with @get_repost ・・・ The family, friends, and loved ones of Fire Captain Troy Buzzell are deeply saddened by his untimely passing. In honor of Troy and to support his wife and two young children we are setting up a go fund me account. Thank you for anything you are able to contribute as we continue to grieve Troy’s passing. LINK IN BIO
