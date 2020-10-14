Troy Hamlin Death – Dead :Troy Hamlin Obituary
Troy Robert Hamlin has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.
Cori Silliman 8 hrs · Troy Robert Hamlin will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Please continue praying for Christine, Carter & Grace. Troy will forever be in our hearts. Due to COVID, the family respectfully requests for those who would like to attend Troy’s memorial service, to please attend via Zoom. The website below will be updated with a Zoom link soon. https://www.porterfuneralhome.com/ObituaryDetails.aspx…
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.