Troy Wright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Troy Wright has Died.

Daniel William Brooks 21h · Troy Wright , you impacted my life in a mighty way… Never giving up on me,even when I gave up on myself. You showed mercy when needed, and anger when I had it coming!!! The friendship I built with you is something I can carry with me all my days.. Love you my friend, and as Gods words say, ” I go to prepare a room for you”, so I shall see you when I see you… Robin Lewis Wright . Fight One More Round Live with Pastor Dan 21h · Lost a good friend today!!! Even Pastor Dan sheds tears… This man touched my life in a mighty way, one of many who never gave up on me, even when I gave up on myself… He was a great teacher,(one of many who impacted my life) and over the last few years a great friend..Rest in peace my friend…

Barb Baltmanis

I’m so sorry to hear this. May God grant you peace and give his family strength and courage in the coming days.

Mary Blocker

So sorry for your loss Dan. You need anything let me know what I can do.

Austin Perry

Revelation 21:4

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Jerry Chance

Rip, Mr Wright. .my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family

Darlene Blume

Dan so sorry. Losing someone is never easy. Your in my prayers.

