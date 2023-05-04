“Truck accident” : Fatal Accident: Truck Collides with Pedestrian in South Phoenix Resulting in Fatality

Man Dead in Phoenix After Being Hit by Truck: Latest Updates

Tragedy in Phoenix: Man Loses Life in Truck Accident

A man lost his life on Wednesday night after being hit by a truck near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix. The unfortunate incident has left the local community in shock, and authorities are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident.

Details of the Accident

According to officials, the man was immediately transported to the hospital after being hit by the truck, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

At present, the east and west traffic along Baseline Road has been closed while the investigation is underway. The authorities have not yet released any further information regarding the accident.

Investigation Underway

It is currently unclear what caused the accident, and the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause. Any witnesses to the accident are urged to come forward and provide any relevant information to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the local community has expressed their condolences for the family of the man who lost his life in the accident. The incident has once again highlighted the need for caution and safety while driving on the roads.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Phoenix has left the community in mourning, and it is a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving. It is important for everyone to prioritize safety while on the road and to remain vigilant at all times.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the man who lost his life in the accident. We hope that the authorities can determine the cause of the accident and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

Source Link :Man dead after getting hit by truck in south Phoenix/