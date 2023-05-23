“Truck accident” today : 2 killed, 3 injured as truck plunges off flyover due to tyre blowout – ThePrint – PTIFeed

2 killed, 3 injured as truck plunges off flyover due to tyre blowout – ThePrint – PTIFeed today 2023.

A truck carrying over 20 buffaloes fell from a flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway, killing two people and injuring three others. The accident also resulted in the death of four buffaloes. The vehicle lost control after a tire burst. The deceased were identified as Nasir (27) and Imran (32).

News Source : ThePrint

