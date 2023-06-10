Truck driver Trilochan Singh dies in head-on collision in Kulgam district, Jammu.

Trilochan Singh – victim name : Truck driver Trilochan Singh dies in head-on collision in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A truck driver passed away in a head-on collision between two vehicles in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The accident occurred in the Ujroo area of Qazigund on Saturday when a truck coming from Jammu collided head-on with another vehicle near Navayuga Toll crossing. The deceased driver, identified as Trilochan Singh from RS Pura, Jammu, died at the scene. The body has been moved to Qazigund’s emergency hospital for medical procedures, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Read Full story : Two Vehicles Collide Head On, Driver Loses Life /

News Source : Kashmir Life

Head-on collision fatalities Traffic safety measures Vehicle accident investigation Driver safety precautions Road accident prevention strategies