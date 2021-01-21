Trudy Garrett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trudy Garrett has Died.
Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Trudy Garrett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
BA Buzz 21h · Our condolences go out to this family… Broken Arrow Public Schools has announced the death of a teacher at Oneta Ridge Middle School. The district released the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Trudy Garrett. Trudy was a math teacher at Oneta Ridge Middle School and was a lifelong Broken Arrow resident. Ms. Garrett joined BAPS in 1999 as a math teacher at Central Middle School (later Centennial Middle School in 2002), where Ms. Garrett remained until 2014 when she transferred to Oneta Ridge Middle School. She was a sponsor for several different student activities, including Spirit Club, Math Counts Club, and Drug-Free Youth. She served as the math department chair at both Centennial and Oneta Ridge. School officials say they do not know her cause of death at this time.
Source: (20+) BA Buzz – Posts | Facebook
