“Trump Continues to Make Baseless Claims Against Joe Biden Following Arraignment” – The Guardian Reports

Posted on June 14, 2023



Spouts Trump after Arraignment Baseless Claims Against Joe Biden – Guardian News


US President Donald Trump has made baseless claims against his opponent Joe Biden after his arraignment. Trump accused Biden of being involved in corruption and called for an investigation into his actions. However, there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

