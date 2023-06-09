Trump faces criminal charges in New York for paying off adult film star

Trump : Trump faces criminal charges, accused of 37 counts in New York case

The former President is claiming that the indictment against him is politically motivated by President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Despite this, Trump is expected to secure the Republican nomination and run against Biden in 2024, making him the frontrunner. This is not the first time Trump has faced criminal charges, as he was previously accused of 37 counts in a case in New York related to paying off an adult film star to keep quiet about an affair he denied publicly. Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount, including losing a defamation case against a columnist who accused him of rape in the 1990s, being under federal investigation for his role in the assault on the US Congress on January 6, 2021, and facing a state investigation in Georgia for attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Read Full story : Trump indicted in classified documents case /

News Source : IANS

Trump indictment Classified documents case Legal implications for Trump National security breach Criminal charges against Trump