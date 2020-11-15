Trump Rally Today : Antifa Attacks Trump Supporters in Washington DC.

By | November 15, 2020
0 Comment

Trump Rally Today : Antifa Attacks Trump Supporters in Washington DC.

Trump supporters/Proud Boys are  fighting Antifa/BLM in the streets of Washington, DC.

So the evil Nazi Brownshirts Antifa & BLM thugs rear their ugly heads. Violence mars MAGA marches in DC as Antifa, BLM counter protesters lash out.

BLM/Antifa are hate groups. In this video they are attacking a Trump supporter in DC. They maced him and started hitting him on the head with a flag pole.

To President Trump

Mr. President, Your supporter are getting attacked by antifa and BLM communist, the major of DC has done nothing. You need to call the national guard now before some gets kill. Insurrection Act, signed it send in the military.

 

President Trump says U.S. will declare Antifa a terrorist organization

Trump Rally Today : Antifa Attacks Trump Supporters in Washington DC.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.