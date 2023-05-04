Trump Rape Trial : The Trump Rape Trial: Carroll’s Case Nearing its End on Day 7

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll Rest Their Case in Rape Trial Against Trump

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused former President Donald J. Trump of rape, are expected to rest their case on Thursday after presenting final witnesses on her behalf. The trial has been ongoing in Manhattan, with Mr. Trump traveling in Ireland and continuing to attack Ms. Carroll and the judge presiding over the trial.

Ms. Carroll has testified that Mr. Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room in the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, an allegation Mr. Trump denies. His lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, stated in court that Mr. Trump would not be testifying and that no witnesses would take the stand in Mr. Trump’s defense.

Trump’s Criticism of Carroll Draws Ire of Judge

Mr. Trump’s harsh criticism of Ms. Carroll in his statement from Ireland could draw the ire of the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court, who last week sharply criticized Mr. Trump’s use of his Truth Social website to call Ms. Carroll’s case a “fraudulent & false story” and a “made up SCAM.”

Judge Kaplan told Mr. Tacopina at the time that Mr. Trump’s statements on social media were “entirely inappropriate,” and he suggested Mr. Trump was seeking to influence the jury in the case. Judge Kaplan implied that Mr. Trump could face a contempt sanction.

After Mr. Trump’s son, Eric, later in the day posted his own statement, on Twitter, criticizing the motivation of a prominent backer of Ms. Carroll’s case, Judge Kaplan implied from the bench that more serious remedies might be called for. Although he did not elaborate, he seemed to suggest Mr. Trump might be violating a federal law that prohibits efforts to corruptly influence or intimidate a juror in a trial.

Deposition Denial

Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, played for the jury clips from an October 2022 deposition by Mr. Trump. At one point, he is asked whether he ever contacted Bergdorf’s after the allegation. “I didn’t have to reach out to anybody,” Mr. Trump responds, adding that was because the assault never happened. “It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” he says. “It was just made up.”

In the Courtroom

Ms. Carroll’s lawyers promised in their opening statement last week to show the jury that Mr. Trump had assaulted not only her, but also two other women “in a remarkably similar way.” One, Jessica Leeds, testified on Tuesday. The other, Natasha Stoynoff, a former People magazine reporter, took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Stoynoff choked up as she described how she had traveled to Mar-a-Lago toward the end of 2005 to prepare an article about Mr. Trump’s first wedding anniversary with his wife, Melania. Ms. Stoynoff said Mr. Trump led her into a room, shut the door, pushed her against the wall and started kissing her. Ms. Stoynoff said she was “flustered and sort of shocked.”

Ms. Stoynoff disclosed what had happened only to a few friends, she said. But more than a decade later, after the disclosure of the “Access Hollywood” recording in which Mr. Trump boasted in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals, she said she felt “a combination of sick to my stomach” and “relief.”

The trial continues, with the defense expected to present its case soon.

