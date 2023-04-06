Trump Remains Popular Among Republicans Despite Indictment

Despite the indictment, Trump remains the most favored Republican.

On Tuesday, when Donald Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom to hear the indictment against him, he gained a new title: criminal defendant. He was flanked by both the Secret Service and the New York City police department, who stood behind him during his appearance before the judge on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts and yet his popularity in the Republican Party remains, according to the Republican Study Committee, the largest ideological caucus in Congress. In other news, Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory in the Wisconsin supreme court race is politically significant as it underscores the continued political salience of abortion rights for Democrats. Her election means the state’s 1849 abortion ban will be struck down, with a slew of legal challenges anticipated. Additionally, former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he will comply with an order to testify in the US justice department investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result. Pence will appear before a grand jury in Washington to offer his first-hand account of the events that led to the January 6 attack on Congress. Finally, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed that the British royals took in more than $1.2bn from two land and property estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, which run giant portfolios of land and property across England. The duchies also have substantial investment portfolios, but pay no corporation or capital gains tax.