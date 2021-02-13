Trump said fight to the death : Trump tweet fight to the death ?

Renowned medical journal The Lancet released a report outlining how America’s increasing mortality rate, coupled with President Donald Trump’s policies & public messaging, led to a massive number of COVID-19 deaths that were otherwise avoidable.

The Lancet’s assessment of President Trump’s contributions to the U.S. death tolls was condemnatory. ‘Instead of galvanizing the U.S. populace to fight the pandemic, President Trump publicly dismissed its threat (despite privately acknowledging it), discouraged action as infection spread, and eschewed international cooperation,’ the study said. Trump was also blasted for ‘politiciz[ing] mask-wearing and school reopenings,’ as well as failing to prevent PPE and testing shortages.

However, the study also found that even before the pandemic, the U.S. was seeing hundreds of thousands of additional deaths when compared to fellow G7 nations like Canada, France, and the UK. The report says overall life expectancy in the U.S. is also on the decline when compared to its peer countries due to environmental crisis, an inaccessible and expensive health care system, economic inequality, systemic racism, and other factors.

These problems, coupled with Trump’s refusal to confront the pandemic aggressively, led to a ‘disproportionate effect’ of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. As of February 11, America has seen more than 470,000 COVID-19 related deaths, more than double any other nation on Earth.

Robin Anita Margarita

I guess this is the Republicans idea of making America great again?

· Reply · 2d

Rick Baugh

I totally blame him for the majority of covid deaths. If he would required a mask and wore one himself. But he turned it into a political rally not to. So shamefull.

· Reply · 2d

Eric Sie Da

the lack of his leadership cause that,if not the covid will have to die in his cocon since when it starts, he should send a team there to nock it down but ….

· Reply · 2d · Edited

Top Fan

Benigno Fernandez

That’s 188,000 plus Americans who died because of Trump’s negligent approach.

· Reply · 2d · Edited

Jody Melton

And what about New York nursing home covid deaths, avoidable? Come on man

· Reply · 2d

Top Fan

Kyle Finlay

Well ya. Not exactly news Trump failed miserably at reacting and dealing with the pandemic.

America has way more deaths than any other country in the world.

· Reply · 2d

Sharon Beebe Smith

Republicans don’t care. Trump doesn’t care.

When you have a narcissist in office, they don’t care about anyone but themselves.

· Reply · 2d

Bobby Fernando Coombs

He should be held to account for that above all else. If he was an employer and was so lax in his care for his employees he would be sanctioned.

· Reply · 2d

Alexander Nsiah

I don’t know what Trump has done to the republicans. Most of them cannot reason with logic anymore. If they don’t impeach him , he will come back to bit them. He is responsible for more than 40% of COVID death.

He lied about the virus, he didn’t believe in wearing mask and everything was loose for the virus to infect a lot of people.

· Reply · 2d

Becca Matlock

Trump needs to be tried for crimes against humanity

· Reply · 2d

Joel Jeffcoat

Republicans don’t care about Americans, only their own profit.

· Reply · 2d

Mike Jackson

Imagine if Trump listened to Beijing Biden when he called Trump all sorts of names for closing airline traffic from China

· Reply · 2d

Beatrice Baldwin

He should be on trial for negligent homicide.

· Reply · 2d

Carolyn Gentry Grimsley

All could have been avoided if China had not released it on America but they did.

· Reply · 2d

Aaron Ceplina

Shocking, would’ve been nice to have a president in office that cared. Most people will have access to the vaccine by April. Thanks Joe

· Reply · 2d

Joe Brancato

Who would have possibly thought that the federal government largely doing nothing over the past year to help flatten the curve was going to cause scores of needless American deaths? Wild huh?

· Reply · 2d

Top Fan

Mayra Forrester

The US soon will no longer be a super power country, it’s in its way to becoming like a second class world …sad

· Reply · 2d

Stephen Fulton

It is not that trump just did nothing and Americans died. Not content with failure, trump actively politicized the situation and made things worse. He made things worse and Americans died.

· Reply · 2d

Dee Sov

All he cared about last year was winning.

· Reply · 2d

Carolyn Simancik Connor

We have a whole another set of numbers from people who are collateral damage due to the mishandling as well.

· Reply · 2d

Dave Githu

70 million plus voted for Trump like none of that mattered .

· Reply · 2d

Robert Patterson

Boom. There it is. Provable facts that trump made things worse, not better.

· Reply · 2d

Lisa Naegele

Trump is responsible for much of the pandemic issues. Mask wearing is huge and his followers refuse. Many not all.

Other factors – Americans are typically overweight due to the fast food environment. Fresh food items are hard to find in low income communities and inner cities. We failed our citizens

· Reply · 2d

Amanda A. Soto

They were avoidable, but doctors and governors were banning the drugs that would help ppl!!!!

· Reply · 2d

Margo Woodmansee

Not telling most of us anything we didn’t know. Common sense tells us this.

· Reply · 2d

Mike Alberts

And that’s just one tiny tidbit of why he is the worst president in the history of the United States!

He’s just a one term, twice impeached potus, failed businessman and even worse game show host…

· Reply · 2d

Matthew Mascolino

There has to be a investigation in to how the Trump administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic

· Reply · 2d

Xavier X Serrato

100% of donalds racist term was also avoidable…

· Reply · 2d

Debbie Tremayne

The vast majority of the planet cannot stress enough the relief that this criminal, low life, dictator wannabe lost the election. He’s responsible for so many American deaths. 😞 I hope and pray his misled angry supporters eventually wake up to smell the coffee about this very disturbed man.

· Reply · 1d

Ernie Yordy

Is there ever going to be an end to this shit. I swear if the sun quit shining tomorrow, it would be Trump that hit the switch.

· Reply · 2d

Jeff C Dustin

And by your posting the pic of Trump, he’s to blame?

It was Faucie and Pence heading the covid mandates.

And then Governors were directing their states guidelines.

You can’t blame Trump no matter how you try to twist the information

· Reply · 2d

Marne Norden

We all recognized it as a botched approach, and knew that he was lying (about literally everything, but in this case, about the virus), but we had no idea until now, how many deaths he is personally responsible for.

· Reply · 2d

Bev Grierson

Putin didn’t instruct him to recognize the pandemic, his instructions were only how to forcefully take back a country. Trump was not smart enough to do these things on his own.

· Reply · 2d

Vince Ruffo

Is it possible that any of the COVID-19 spread was due to the burning & looting protests after George Floyd’s death??… No probably not, just Trump policies I’m sure. Makes sense 🤷🏻‍♂️

· Reply · 2d

Agnes Willis

Strange that the worst was in the democrat states under the leadership of democratic governors. Their power went to their heads!

· Reply · 2d

Christos Segkos

It’s something about facts and Republicans that don’t go together.. they can’t stand it. There is a word for it. Denial.

· Reply · 2d

Daniel MacDonald

Facts: if he actually gave a damn about the virus, told the truth, listened to the scientists and stopped making hiding it a priority to save his reelection chances he just MIGHT have gotten a second term. Instead the entire world saw how he utterly bungled, bloviated, and bullshit his way thru it’s existence and the dead piled up while he went golfing. I hope his future is spent paying an excruciating price tag Karma sets for him. He’s not even worth anyone’s contempt.

· Reply · 2d

Jerri Strandskov

He is the cause of all of Americas problems, yet, he closed the borders to protect Americans, Stopped international flights to protect Americans, while Fancy Nancy wanted to throw a street party in China town and all the while condemned the actions of Trump, because he wasn’t fast enough…. Please, I call bullshit on both parties!

· Reply · 2d

James Richburg

100% could’ve been avoid if china would have used proper lab safety, cleaning and disposal procedures and reported the out break to the World health organization instead of lieing for 3 months.

· Reply · 2d

Leon Hall

Exactly when will he pay the price for admittedly lying to the country???????

· Reply · 2d

Joe Fernandez

Joe’s doing better at killing jobs and letting illegal aliens in during a pandemic. The vaccine and distribution through the military to the states was already in play before he took office.