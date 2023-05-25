“trusted brand”: Amazon Recognized as One of the Most Innovative and Trustworthy Brands in Four Recent Surveys

Amazon Ranks at the Top in Four Major Annual Reputational Rankings

Amazon has been ranked at or near the top in four major annual reputational rankings, namely the Harvard CAPs Harris Poll, Morning Consult Most Trusted Brands list, the Axios Harris Poll, and Boston Consulting Group’s Most Innovative Companies report. These rankings assess various factors that contribute to a company’s overall reputation, such as favorability, trustworthiness, visibility, and innovation. Amazon has consistently performed well in these rankings, highlighting the company’s ability to maintain a positive image and reputation among consumers.

Harvard CAPs Harris Poll

In the Harvard CAPs Harris Poll, Amazon emerged as the most favorable institution, surpassing all other companies and government institutions, including the U.S military. The poll was conducted online within the U.S in May among 2,004 registered voters. Amazon received a 78% net favorable score, demonstrating a high level of favorability among consumers.

Morning Consult Most Trusted Brands

The Morning Consult Brand Intelligence ranks brands based on net trust, which is the share of consumers that trust a brand minus the share that say they distrust a brand. To form these rankings, Morning Consult asks thousands of consumers every day about thousands of brands around the world. This year’s ranking was more comprehensive with the inclusion of more industries. Amazon was ranked as the No. 3 most trusted brand in the U.S. and No. 1 among tech brands, indicating a high level of trustworthiness among consumers.

Axios Harris Poll

The Axios Harris Poll is based on a survey of 16,310 Americans in a nationally representative sample. The process starts by surveying the public’s top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. These 100 “most visible companies” are then rated by a second group of Americans across seven dimensions of reputation to determine the ranking. Amazon ranked No. 8, marking its 15th consecutive Top 10 ranking. This ranking demonstrates Amazon’s consistent visibility and reputation among American consumers.

Boston Consulting Group

The Boston Consulting Group’s annual Most Innovative Companies report looks at what innovation-ready leaders are doing to pull ahead. The report assesses companies that consistently deliver new products, enter new markets, and establish new revenue streams. Amazon ranked No. 3 in this report, highlighting the company’s ability to innovate and create sustainable impact.

In conclusion, Amazon’s consistent high rankings in these four major annual reputational rankings demonstrate the company’s strong reputation and positive image among consumers. Amazon’s ability to maintain high levels of favorability, trustworthiness, visibility, and innovation is a testament to its commitment to providing quality products and services to its customers. These rankings also reflect the company’s dedication to upholding its core values of customer obsession, innovation, and long-term thinking.

E-commerce Online shopping Digital marketplace Cloud computing Artificial intelligence

News Source : US About Amazon

Source Link :Amazon named among the most innovative, trusted brands in 4 recent polls/