Trustin Blue : New trial ordered for Lamont Hunter, man on death row in death of ex-girlfriend’s son

“New Trial Ordered for Lamont Hunter, Former Boyfriend of Victim’s Mother, in Death of 3-Year-Old Trustin Blue”

A man who was on Ohio’s death row for over fifteen years in connection with the death of his former live-in girlfriend’s three-year-old son will get a new trial. Lamont Hunter, 54, was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering, and rape in the case. Prosecutors agreed to a new trial after the deputy coroner changed her initial opinion of the boy’s death to undetermined after reviewing previously undisclosed evidence two years ago. At a hearing on Friday, prosecutors requested a delay in the proceedings, citing the need for the county coroner’s office to re-review the case. Defense attorney Al Gerhardstein expressed optimism that his client would be released on bond soon and stated that the work being done now should have been done 16 years ago. Prosecutors have reportedly offered Hunter a plea deal that would result in his release with credit for time served.

News Source : Associated Press

