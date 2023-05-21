Trustin Blue, victim of Lamont Hunter’s alleged crimes : New trial ordered for Lamont Hunter in death of former girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

New trial ordered for Lamont Hunter, convicted in death of former girlfriend’s son

A man who spent over 15 years on Ohio’s death row for the death of his former live-in girlfriend’s 3-year-old son will receive a new trial. Lamont Hunter was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering, and rape in the death of Trustin Blue, who suffered sexual assault and died from head injuries. Hunter claimed he was doing laundry when the boy fell down the stairs. The deputy coroner who initially ruled the death a homicide changed her opinion two years ago after reviewing new evidence, leading to the prosecutor’s agreement to a new trial. A hearing on whether Hunter could be released on bond while awaiting the trial ended with no decision after prosecutors sought a delay to re-review the case. The defense attorney expressed optimism that his client would be released soon, and prosecutors have offered Hunter a plea deal that would result in his release.

Read Full story : New trial ordered for man who spent 15 years on death row in death of 3-year-old boy /

News Source : NewsTimes

1. Death row exoneration

2. Wrongful conviction case

3. Criminal justice reform

4. Legal appeals process

5. Innocence project advocacy.