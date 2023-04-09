Truths on Organ Donation – Health News

Consumer Health News: Dispelling Misconceptions Surrounding Organ Donation

Organ Shortage Crisis: Myths and Facts About Organ Donation

Introduction

The need for organ transplants far exceeds the availability of organs. To combat this, it’s essential to bust myths surrounding organ donation to encourage more donors to come forward. In a recent study, Dr. Johnny Hong, chief of transplantation at Penn State Health’s Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, unveiled the truth behind some of the most common misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

Organ Shortage Crisis

More than 100,000 people are waiting for organ transplants in the United States, while only about half of them received an organ in the previous year. This implies that 17 people on the waiting list die every day due to a lack of organs. One common reason is that potential donors do not check the organ donation box on their driver’s licenses, and some are reluctant to register as donors. However, a single deceased organ donor can save up to eight lives, says Dr. Johnny Hong.

Myths about Organ Donation

Myth 1: Doctors won’t revive a patient who has signed up to be an organ donor.

Dr. Johnny Hong clarified that there is no truth in this misconception. In emergency situations, organ donation is not mentioned until the patient meets the legal criteria for being at the point of no- return, meaning the heart has stopped functioning, or the brain has died. Health care workers focus entirely on saving the person’s life. Organ donation is highly regulated, and there are multiple layers of regulatory requirements.

Myth 2: There is a fee for donating organs.

It is illegal for hospitals and doctors to charge for organ donation, and donors cannot be paid for their donation.

Myth 3: There are already enough donors.

The need for organs far exceeds the availability of organs. Transplantation experts use vast nationwide lists to search for matches in blood type and immunology. Organ size must also match.

Myth 4: Donating organs reduces life span.

According to Penn State Health, donating a kidney or part of the liver does not reduce life span. If you have two healthy kidneys, one will take up the job of its missing counterpart without any ill effects. Likewise, when part of the liver is donated, the remaining part of the organ will grow and supply complete function. The medical team puts living donors through a rigorous battery of tests before determining their eligibility. This ensures that the living donor and transplant recipient are protected.

Myth 5: Chronic illness or age limits donation.

Safety and well-being are the top priorities in a living donor program. Donors cannot donate if they have a chronic illness that could subject them to additional risks. However, there is no age limit for donors. Physiological age is more critical than chronological age. Deceased donors are sometimes between 70 and 80 years old, and organ function and overall health are what matter. Living donors must be healthy enough to undergo the operation safely and recover from it.

Conclusion

The lack of organ donors is a pressing concern that needs to be addressed. Busting myths surrounding organ donation can help encourage more people to donate and potentially save lives. The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network website has more specific information about organ donation regulations that doctors and donors alike can take advantage of.

More Information

For more information on transplant safety, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

SOURCE: Penn State Health, news release, April 5, 2023.