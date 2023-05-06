Tsheets Founder Dead : Honoring Matt Rissell: The Innovative Creator of Tsheets

Honoring Matt Rissell: The Innovative Creator of Tsheets

Early Life and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Matt Rissell was born in Idaho in 1979, into a family of entrepreneurs. His parents owned a small business, where he learned the importance of hard work and determination from an early age. Rissell attended Boise State University, where he studied entrepreneurship and acquired the skills he would later use to found Tsheets.

The Birth of Tsheets

Rissell founded Tsheets in 2006, after identifying a gap in the market for an affordable and easy-to-use time tracking software. His vision was to create a software that could be accessed from anywhere, on any device, at any time. He spent months researching and developing the software until Tsheets was launched in 2008.

Rapid Growth and Success

Tsheets quickly gained popularity among small businesses, thanks to Rissell’s vision to make time tracking as simple as possible. Under his leadership, Tsheets grew rapidly and received several awards, including the “Best Place to Work” by Idaho Business Review. In 2017, Tsheets was named the best time tracking software by PCMag, and it was being used by over 35,000 businesses and over 500,000 users.

The Legacy Continues

Rissell’s legacy lives on through Tsheets, which continues to help businesses streamline their time tracking and payroll management. His vision of making time tracking easy and accessible has become a reality, thanks to his dedication and hard work. In 2018, Tsheets was acquired by Intuit for $340 million, a testament to Rissell’s vision and ability to create a successful business from scratch.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit, Dedication, and Philanthropy

Rissell was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to his employees, and passion for technology. He was a hands-on CEO who was involved in every aspect of the business. He was also known for his philanthropy and commitment to giving back to the community.

Conclusion

Matt Rissell was a visionary founder who changed the world of time tracking and payroll management. He created a software that was intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible from anywhere. His legacy will continue to inspire entrepreneurs and business leaders for years to come.