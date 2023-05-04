TSheets founder Matt Rissell dead Today : Founder of TSheets, Matt Rissell, passes away; woman sustains injuries

Founder of TSheets, Matt Rissell, Dies in Apparent Suicide at Eagle Home

Introduction

Matt Rissell, the founder of Eagle-based company TSheets, has passed away after a shooting at his home early this morning. The authorities have confirmed that Rissell died from a gunshot wound to the head, and it has been ruled a suicide. The news of his untimely death has shocked the local community, and condolences have been pouring in for his family and loved ones.

The Incident

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in Eagle’s Wedgewood subdivision shortly after midnight. When they arrived at Rissell’s home, they found him dead, and another woman in the house badly injured. The woman has not been identified, and the authorities have not released any details on what happened. However, they did confirm that Rissell knew the injured woman.

The Life of Matt Rissell

Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, Rissell later moved to Idaho and founded TSheets in 2006 with Brandon Zehm. The time tracking platform was an early adopter of the mobile iPhone OS platform and offered integration with popular accounting software QuickBooks. In 2017, software giant Intuit, which also owns QuickBooks, agreed to acquire TSheets for $340 million. The deal closed the next year, and Rissell continued to work with the company until 2019 when he left Intuit.

In the years since, Rissell invested in various businesses, including the McCall Surf & Snack, which he owned with his wife Robin. He also served on the board of CoderPad and as executive-in-residence for Summitt Partners. However, Summitt recently removed Rissell’s bio from its website, as well as a news release from 2020 announcing he joined the firm.

Rissell had three children and was a respected entrepreneur in the community. His death has left a void in the local business community, and he will be missed by many.

Help Is Available

If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking of suicide, help is available. You can call or text the Idaho Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. The call or message is free, and you will be connected with a trained crisis counselor. It’s essential to reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues. There is no shame in seeking help, and there are resources available to assist you.

