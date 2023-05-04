“TSheets founder suicide” Today : Police say TSheets founder, an eagle entrepreneur, shot a woman and committed suicide.

Former CEO of TSheets, Matthew Rissell, was found dead in his Eagle house on Thursday morning. The 46-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s report. The incident was an apparent “attempted murder-suicide” as he shot a woman he knew, who was rushed to a Boise hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several sources told the Idaho Statesman that the victim was his wife, Robin.

Rissell co-founded TSheets in 2006, a digital time-tracking and employee scheduling application for web and mobile applications. The local firm worked closely with California-based Intuit Inc. for several years before the latter bought TSheets in December 2017 for approximately $340 million. Intuit has a large campus in Eagle for what is now called its QuickBooks operation.

Rissell was married to Robin Rissell and had three children. His LinkedIn profile says he contributed to Forbes, HuffPost, and the American Express Open Forum, and served on the Executive Committee for the Idaho Technology Council. He most recently became a board member in January for the Wild Alaskan Company, a wild-caught seafood delivery service, according to LinkedIn.

Boise City Council President Holli Woodings discussed Rissell in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, saying, “Our startup community mourns the loss of Matt Rissell, who had boundless energy. His suicide is a reminder to check on each other because demons can be with any one of us, even the most outwardly successful.”

Rissell’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and help in times of crisis. It is crucial to check on our loved ones and colleagues, especially during these challenging times. Suicide is preventable, and there is help available. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit their website to chat with a counselor. Let us all work together to break the stigma surrounding mental health and support each other in our journeys towards healing and wellness.

News Source : Shaun Goodwin

