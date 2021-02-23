Tsuneo Odate Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Prof. Tsuneo Odate, a leader of Southern Ocean science & founding co-chair of the Indian Sector Working Group has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness, we hear of the passing of our colleague & friend, Prof. Tsuneo Odate, a leader of Southern Ocean science & founding co-chair of the Indian Sector Working Group. On behalf of the SOOS community, our sincerest condolences to his family. https://bit.ly/2NTPpZX

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.