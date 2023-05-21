TTC worker : TTC worker pinned by subway car in industrial accident

TTC worker : TTC worker pinned by subway car in industrial accident

Posted on May 21, 2023

TTC worker pinned by subway car in industrial accident

An industrial accident occurred at an east-end rail yard on Sunday morning, resulting in serious injuries to a TTC worker. Toronto police were called to the scene at Greenwood and Felstead avenues around 8:40 a.m. where they found the employee pinned by a subway car after it rolled back. Toronto Fire rescued the worker, who was then taken to a trauma centre by paramedics. The Ministry of Labour was notified. This is a developing story.

News Source : Toronto

1. TTC worker accident
2. Subway car collision
3. Public transit safety
4. Subway worker injury
5. Subway maintenance protocols

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply