Tuck Tucker Death -Obituary – Dead : Tuck Tucker has Died .

Tuck Tucker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Bailey Tucker is with Tuck Tucker. 19 hrs · I don’t know how this got deleted originally but I am re-posting. It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. We know he was loved by all of those whom he met. In lieu of visitations, if you have memories of Tuck you would like to share on his timeline, the family would greatly appreciate reading them. An obituary will be forthcoming, however, please help us inform all who knew him by sharing this post. — with Tuck Tucker.

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

John Mathot wrote

I am so very sorry to hear this. Tuck was such a lovely guy, frighteningly talented and unerringly positive.

When we shared an office on Hey Arnold!, he once brought his dog in to hang with us while the dog recovered from a rattlesnake bite to the mouth (!). I was charmed by how often he would reach down to lovingly & gently rub the dog’s head, all while simultaneously continuing to keep focus on his drawing. He had so caring in him.

We’ll miss you, but I hope you’re at peace, buddy —

Michael Polcino wrote

Tuck and I worked together on Mark Kirkland’s team on the Simpsons in 1991. He was always the nicest guy as well as the most talented guy on the team. I ran in to him a couple of years ago at the gym. It was like no time had gone by. Still the charismatic guy that I will always remember him as. He was an incredibly grounded and genuine person. He will be missed.

Brad Duerson wrote

I am so sorry to hear this very sad news. My heart goes out to you and your entire family. Letting you all up in my prayers.

Brian K Blankinship wrote

Bailey, words can’t sufficiently express my sorrow for you and your family’s loss. Although our paths infrequently crossed, I always enjoyed seeing him and hearing about all the neat things he had going on in his life. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of the Tucker’s during this difficult time.

Todd Gowdy wrote

Deepest condolences to the Family of Tuck Tucker. He was an inspiration to many (especially my children). Tuck would take time out of his busy schedule to show his trout farm project, or simply tell a story about the groundhog he picked up off the road and carried back to his farm. It was a blessing to know him. May God hold the Tucker family tightly during this difficult time. Godspeed Tuck. We will meet again one day and continue to tell each other stories.

Bill Troll Overman wrote

Brother, I don’t know what to say other than I hope your faith and the love of others, brings you some level of comfort. Peace old friend

Steve Sanford wrote

Bailey I had left a note for you and your family earlier today but it may have been deleted. I’m still in shock with the news. I’ve been a good friend with Tuck since we were very young boys and I can’t imagine what you are going through. Please give your family our condolences and our thoughts prayers are with you all.

Zhenia Delioussine wrote

My deepest condolences to Tuck’s family. We used to seat next to each other for couple of years in mid 90s at Klasky Csupo. He was a really nice person. He taught me a little bit of English, I taught him back a little bit of Russian. He’ll be missed by animation community.

Susan Amo wrote

Oh my gosh, Bailey, I’m so very sorry and shocked. Sending prayers and love to you and yours. May you find comfort knowing that he lived life to the fullest and on his terms, which is such a great way to be remembered.

