Tucson Hotel Tragedy: Xavier Morales and Sonia Zaragoza Found Deceased, No Arrests Made Yet

Xavier Morales and Sonia Zaragoza Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Xavier Morales and Sonia Zaragoza. The two were found dead in a Tucson hotel room on [date].

Currently, there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Xavier and Sonia were beloved members of the Tucson community and will be deeply missed by their friends and family.





