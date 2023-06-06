“Tuesday morning news Nigeria”: 10 Important Updates from Nigerian Newspapers on Tuesday Morning

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends planned strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned strike over the hike in fuel price as a result of subsidy removal. The union had mobilised for a nationwide strike, asking the Federal Government to revert to the old rate of N197 to prevent the strike.

TUC calls on President Bola Tinubu to jerk up minimum wage

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to jerk up the minimum wage of workers in the country in order to cushion the effects of subsidy removal. It said that should be done before the end of June in order to implement Petroleum Industry Act, adding that the consequential adjustment on Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) should be considered.

Nyesom Wike says he is not too big to serve in Tinubu’s administration

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he is not too big to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu. He, however, said he would seek the opinions of his wife and friends to determine whether or not to take up any appointment offer from Tinubu.

Tinubu identifies security as key to economic revival

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday identified security as the pill for economic revival, prosperity and development of Nigeria. He told security and intelligence agencies to ensure the security of the land. He spoke after a tour of the new Office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja.

Pastor sentenced to death for murder

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, to death by hanging for murder. Okoroafor, who is the General Overseer of the Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly based in Oyigbo, Rivers State was tried for killing his choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, who he allegedly impregnated.

Police kill three suspected cultists in Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command said its men killed three suspected cultists during a shootout in the Udebu community, the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening. It was learnt that members of the Iceland and Greenland cult groups terrorising the Ahoada East and West Local Government Areas had mobilised for a supremacy battle when the police stormed the area.

Sokoto State Governor convenes emergency security meeting

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Monday, convened an emergency security meeting over Saturday’s attacks which claimed 37 lives in the northern part of the state. Aliyu who cut short his official visit to Abuja over the attack, vowed to make the state unsafe for bandits and other criminal elements.

Nigerian Army parades six suspects impersonating military men

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday in Lagos paraded six suspects said to be impersonating military men. Lieutenant Ayodeji Owoyomi, who spoke on behalf of the Commander, 81 Division Provost Group, Brigadier General Mohammed Abubakar, added that the division was also on the trail of a man who he said was parading himself as a Brigadier General.

Aondona Dajoh emerges as Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly

The member representing Gboko West State Constituency, Aondona Dajoh, Monday, emerged as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly. Dajoh defeated Becky Orpin from the Gboko East State constituency with 17 votes against 15 votes to emerge as the Speaker in the second ballot.

LP tenders in exhibits of polling unit result sheets

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday, tendered in exhibits, more certified true copies of polling unit result sheets contained in INEC Form EC8As from eight states of the federation.

Ochogwu Sunday

