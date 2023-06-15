Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured, Police Say today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

A shooting in Tulsa has left four people injured, including one fatality and two in critical condition. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday near E. 27th St. and S. Harvard Ave. The suspect is still at large, according to investigators.

News Source : K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
Source Link :Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Tulsa shooting/

