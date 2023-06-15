Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured, Police Say today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Tulsa has left four people injured, including one fatality and two in critical condition. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday near E. 27th St. and S. Harvard Ave. The suspect is still at large, according to investigators.

