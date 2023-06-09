“Tumbler Ridge wildfire prompts 3K evacuations, suspect lightning-caused”

Tumbler Ridge wildfire : “Tumbler Ridge wildfire prompts evacuations as blaze moves closer”

A wildfire that is rapidly spreading towards the community of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia is causing concern among officials, who are urging the approximately 150 people who have refused to evacuate to leave immediately. The fire, suspected to have been caused by lightning, has grown from an estimated 9,600 hectares to an estimated 23,000 hectares in just three days, and is now about five kilometres away from the community. The fire has already closed one of the highways leading out of town, and officials are warning that remaining residents could be in danger if they do not leave. Evacuees are being directed to an emergency reception centre in Dawson Creek.

News Source : British Columbia

