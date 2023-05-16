“Tumour-agnostic treatment”: Utilizing Tumour-Agnostic Treatment in the Management of Rare Tumors: An Overview

What is Tumour-Agnostic Treatment?

Tumour-agnostic treatment is a relatively new approach to cancer treatment that is designed to target genetic abnormalities that are present in cancer cells, regardless of the type of tumour. This means that instead of treating a specific type of cancer, tumour-agnostic therapy targets specific genetic mutations that are found in many different types of cancer. This approach has shown promise in the treatment of rare cancers, which often do not respond well to traditional treatments.

How is Tumour-Agnostic Treatment Utilised in Rare Tumours?

Rare tumours are defined as those that occur in less than 6 out of 100,000 people. While rare, these tumours can be particularly challenging to treat because there may not be a lot of research on how best to approach them. Additionally, because these tumours are so uncommon, there may not be many patients available for clinical trials, which can slow down the development of new treatments.

Tumour-agnostic therapy can be particularly useful in the treatment of rare tumours because it does not require a specific diagnosis. Instead, patients are tested for specific genetic mutations that are known to be present in many types of cancer. If a patient tests positive for one of these mutations, they may be eligible for treatment with a tumour-agnostic therapy.

One of the most well-known examples of tumour-agnostic therapy is the drug pembrolizumab, which was approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of solid tumours that have a specific genetic mutation called microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H). This mutation is present in many different types of cancer, including some rare cancers like small bowel cancer and anal cancer.

Another example of tumour-agnostic therapy is larotrectinib, which was approved by the FDA in 2018 for the treatment of solid tumours that have a specific genetic mutation called tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion. This mutation is also present in many different types of cancer, including some rare cancers like salivary gland cancer and infantile fibrosarcoma.

Advantages of Tumour-Agnostic Therapy in Rare Tumours

One of the main advantages of tumour-agnostic therapy in rare tumours is that it allows for more personalized treatment options. Because these therapies target specific genetic mutations, they may be more effective than traditional treatments that are designed to treat a specific type of cancer. Additionally, because they are not limited to a specific type of cancer, tumour-agnostic therapies may be more widely applicable to patients with rare tumours.

Another advantage of tumour-agnostic therapy is that it may be more efficient than traditional treatments. Because these therapies do not require a specific diagnosis, patients may be able to start treatment sooner. Additionally, because they are targeted to specific genetic mutations, tumour-agnostic therapies may be more effective at shrinking tumours and preventing their growth.

Challenges of Tumour-Agnostic Therapy in Rare Tumours

While tumour-agnostic therapy has shown promise in the treatment of rare tumours, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the main challenges is identifying the specific genetic mutations that are present in each patient’s cancer. This can be a time-consuming process, and it may not be possible for all patients.

Another challenge is that these therapies may not be effective for all patients. While they target specific genetic mutations, not all cancers with these mutations will respond to treatment. Additionally, because these therapies are relatively new, there is still a lot that researchers do not know about how they work and how they may interact with other treatments.

Conclusion

Tumour-agnostic therapy is a promising new approach to cancer treatment that has shown particular promise in the treatment of rare tumours. By targeting specific genetic mutations that are present in many types of cancer, these therapies may offer more personalized and efficient treatment options. While there are still some challenges that need to be addressed, tumour-agnostic therapy represents an exciting new frontier in cancer treatment.

Tumor-agnostic therapy Precision medicine for rare tumors Targeted therapy for tumor types Biomarker-driven treatments for uncommon cancers Personalized medicine for rare malignancies

News Source : VJOncology

Source Link :What is tumour-agnostic treatment and how is it utilised in rare tumors?/