Tun Rahah Death -Dead – Obituary : Tun Rahah is the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein has Died .

Tun Rahah is the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Tun Rahah is the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and the mother of the sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Our deepest condolences to the family of Allahyarhamah.

