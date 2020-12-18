Tun Rahah Death -Dead – Obituary : Tun Rahah is the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein has Died .
Tun Rahah is the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and the mother of the sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
Our deepest condolences to the family of Allahyarhamah. pic.twitter.com/48Fh1CPZ8d
— BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) December 18, 2020
