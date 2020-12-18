Tun Rahah Mohamad Noah Death -Dead – Obituary : Tun Rahah Mohamad Noah has Died .

December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Tun Rahah Mohamad Noah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Tan Sri Vigneswaran Sanasee @TSVigneswaranSA Deeply saddened by the passing of Tun Rahah Mohamad Noah, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and beloved mother of sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri @NajibRazak . My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

